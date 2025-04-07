Toulouse Olympique suffer another blow after two season-ending injuries

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are in the market for a new prop forward following the unexpected early departure of promising young French forward Dimitri Biscarro.

The 24-year-old frontrower has had two seasons at Stade Ernest Wallon, joining from French Elite One side Villeneuve and rapidly establishing himself as a first-team regular.

But he has left the Olympians with immediate effect, the club citing “personal reasons” for the decision.

A TO spokesman said, “We wish Dimitri all the best for his future and would like to thank him for his commitment and effort during his time here.

“He played 35 matches for us and scored seven tries since he joined us in 2022 and was instrumental in last season’s campaign in which we made it to the Championship Grand Final.”

Biscarro’s departure is another blow to Toulouse’s playing group following the announcement of season-ending surgery for first-team regulars Dominique Peyroux and Calum Gahan, both of whom have suffered ruptured achilles tendon injuries.

The spokesman added, “Dominique was injured during the first match against Widnes and he’ll be out at least until September.

“Calum was hurt against Hunslet, also with a ruptured Achilles tendon, he had surgery last Tuesday and he too will be out until September.

“We wish them all the best with their recoveries and we will support them in any way that we can through their rehabilitation.”