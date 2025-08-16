Batley Bulldogs hosting annual Pink Weekend

BATLEY BULLDOGS are hosting their eleventh annual Pink Weekend to raise money for breast cancer charities.

A host of activities are taking place at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, starting today (Saturday) with a P!nk pop tribute act before tomorrow’s Championship game against Oldham.

The Pink Weekend began in 2014 as the brainchild of Beverley Nicholas, wife of Batley chairman Kevin, who had been given the all-clear from breast cancer several years earlier.

Beverley’s cancer later returned and she died in 2019, but the Pink Weekend continues as her legacy.

It has been held every year except for 2020, due to the Covid pandemic, and last year raised more than £15,000 for charities to pass the mark of £200,000 since its inception.

This year there will be various stalls and family activities on each days, while Batley will face Oldham in a special pink kit.