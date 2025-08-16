Goole Vikings retain experienced pair

GOOLE VIKINGS have agreed new contracts with versatile back Josh Guzdek and prop Jack Coventry.

Both joined the club ahead of their debut professional season, with Guzdek scoring six tries in 17 appearances and Coventry playing 15 times so far.

Guzdek, formerly of Dewsbury Rams, Sheffield Eagles and Doncaster, has penned a two-year extension while Coventry, whose old clubs include Hunslet and Keighley Cougars, has signed for 2026.

Vikings head coach Scott Taylor said: “Josh has been fantastic for us all season – up there with our best performers and certainly one of the most consistent.

“I am made up for Jack – he came to us as a squad player and he has proved to all of us he can be much more than that.”

Goole have also re-signed brothers Harry and Jack Aldous for next season, while former Featherstone Rovers forward Jack Arnold recently joined on a deal until 2027.