Batley Bulldogs looking for youth in recruitment

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach James Ford is deep into recruitment for next season – and aiming to inject plenty of pace into a squad which will be missing the experience of Brandon Moore.

Former York and Featherstone team chief Ford only took the reins from John Kear at the end of the campaign just finished, but was already working on reshaping the roster – with his predecessor’s blessing.

Long-serving prop James Brown, fellow forward Luke Blake and back Elliot Kear have retired.

And it’s emerged that hooker Moore, with Batley for two seasons after moving from Halifax, is leaving the club, with the 29-year-old linked with both Hunslet and Midlands Hurricanes.

“We’re well into our recruitment, and announcements will be made shortly,” explained chairman Kevin Nicholas.

“As usual, there will be familiar faces leaving and new players coming in, and James has his eye on a few younger lads who he thinks can offer us something.

“Over the years, we’ve been able to pick up players who have been at other clubs and maybe lost their way a little to get them back on track.

“James has been casting the net wide, and we also have (new assistant coach) Paul Couch on board, and he has a really good knowledge of the amateur game from his time at Lock Lane and with England Community Lions.

“They want to keep an experienced core to the squad, but also add some pace, because we have maybe been missing that.”

Batley gave the upgraded Fox’s Biscuits Stadium floodlights a run-out when they hosted a match between Dewsbury Moor Under-16 girls and a touring Wanderers Australia side on Wednesday.

Meanwhile former Great Britain star Garry Schofield, who starts a special series of five columns for League Express in this issue, is the guest at an Ashes build-up evening organised by the club at their ground on Friday (7pm). Tickets, including pie and peas, are £10.