James Saltonstall explains Halifax Panthers retirement

HALIFAX PANTHERS could include a testimonial match for retiring winger James Saltonstall as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Italy international has a testimonial dinner next month and hopes to end his schedule of events with a final run-out at The Shay.

The Halifax-born 32-year-old has had eleven seasons there after signing from Warrington, where he was in the development system.

“It’s been a great year both from a team view, with us finishing fifth before making the play-off semi-finals, and for me personally,” said Saltonstall, whose last outing was in the 24-16 win at Doncaster in the final round of the regular season.

“The 2024 season was tough, but the testimonial kept me going for another year, and to be able to have one more run-out in blue and white at The Shay in front of fans who have always been great with me would be special.”

Saltonstall has made 254 Halifax appearances, scoring 114 tries – and kicking one goal, in the 38-6 home Championship win over Workington in 2015, his first season at the club.

“It was late on and (coach) Richard Marshall had taken both Scott Murrell and Steve Tyrer off,” he recalled.

“We scored another try, everyone was wondering who our third-choice kicker might be, and I just grabbed the ball and the tee, because it was in front of the posts and I thought it was a great chance to get a goal on my record.”

On retiring, Saltonstall explained: “Age catches up with all players eventually, and I’ve noticed that I’m not quite what I was.

“I don’t want to drag things out and end up a bit-part player, and I want to spend more time with my family.”