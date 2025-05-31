Batley Bulldogs player Brandon Moore reported missing as wife issues plea

BATLEY BULLDOGS player Brandon Moore has been reported missing, with his wife issuing a plea for help.

Moore, 28, hasn’t been seen since Friday and was absent for their Championship match against Toulouse Olympique today (Saturday) despite being named in their squad.

His wife Mara issued a plea on social media, saying: “I usually wouldn’t post anything on here like this, but family and friends haven’t seen or heard from him and hoping maybe someone’s seen sightings of him and can message me?”

Moore, who is originally from Cumbria, lives in Castleford and the couple have three children.

He played for eight years at Halifax Panthers, captaining them to an 1895 Cup final win in 2023 before joining Batley the following year.