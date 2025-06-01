Wakefield Trinity ‘on a great path’ despite derby defeat

DARYL POWELL is confident Wakefield Trinity are “on a great path” despite suffering an 18-22 defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield have won seven of 13 games since their Super League return and are outside the play-off places only on points difference.

“We were poor in the first half,” admitted coach Powell after the game.

“Leeds came with a fair bit of intent and we didn’t match that. They were too quick for us, and when we got into attacking positions we put the ball down.

“I didn’t think that was the team we are. “e did some simple things in the second half to gain the ascendancy, went toe-to-toe and came out on top but couldn’t quite execute enough at the end.

“That showed what we are about and we’re not going away. We have and need a breather now.

“We’ll crack on and we have a tough block of games coming up (against current top-four sides Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR).

“I’m picking from the same group of players and it’s putting some stress on the boys but we’re in a great place.

“We’re super competitive and that could have gone either way. We need to improve slightly to win games like that.

“We’re just going to get better and we’re on a great path.

“Leeds were clinging on at the end and will know they’ve been in a game.”