Batley Bulldogs release bizarre statement on ‘strategic review’ meeting at their stadium

BATLEY BULLDOGS released a quite bizarre statement last night on the ‘strategic review’ meeting that was held at their Championship venue, the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium last week.

This ‘strategic review’ of the sport was commissioned by clubs and is being overseen by interim RFL chairman Nigel Wood.

The findings of that review will only be made public in the summer but after the confirmation of Wood’s return and who will be involved in that strategic review, a meeting among senior officials in the game took place last week at Batley.

However, it’s fair to say that the Bulldogs’ own statement about the meeting left a lot to be desired.

The statement reads: “The First meeting of Clubs in Championship & League1 under the Strategic Review led by Nigel Wood took place at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this week. Healthy views were exchanged about how the sport could improve going forward.

“All Club representatives then enjoyed a Haighs Pie & Peas lunch and agreed to all chip in to buy a floodlight in our Appeal and so another £250 nearer our target!

“We’d like to thank Tracey Winner not only for sorting out the lunch but donating £50 to our Pink Weekend instead of taking any payment herself. It is absolutely brilliant when people in our sport come together to help each other.”