New Zealand Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad set to earn “rich last long-term contract” in Super League

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is set to earn a “rich last long-term contract” in Super League.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who is claiming that the 29-year-old has been targeted by “several” Super League sides.

That rumour has gathered pace because of the fact that the Warriors are keen on targeting Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga – a move that would certainly send shockwaves through the rugby league fraternity.

Nicoll-Klokstad will be out of contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season and is likely to snub a new deal with the Warriors in favour of a move abroad.

The 29-year-old has made a total of 51 appearances for the Warriors over two different spells, scoring 20 tries in the process.

But, Nicoll-Klokstad is best remembered for his time with the Canberra Raiders, where he registered 23 tries in 67 appearances, playing anywhere along the backline.