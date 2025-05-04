Batley Bulldogs snatch last-gasp draw against Barrow Raiders

BATLEY BULLDOGS 24 BARROW RAIDERS 24

CHRISTIAN LEE, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday

JAYDEN MYERS’ last-second try rescued a point for Batley as they played out a thrilling draw with a depleted Barrow.

Josh Woods had the chance to snatch the game away from the Raiders, who were forced to play most of the second half with just 13 fit players, but his conversion attempt missed from the touchline.

After a delayed start to the game due to a crowd emergency, Barrow got the scoreboard ticking through an early Brad Walker penalty.

The in-form visitors then extended their lead when Tee Ritson dived over in the corner off the back of a break from Luke Cresswell with Walker converting.

Barrow added a second on the 20-minute mark when, off the back of a set restart, Walker tipped the ball to James Greenwood, who had a clear path to the line for another converted try, putting them 14 points ahead.

Batley had threatened throughout the half without finding the line, but three late tries changed the complexion of the game entirely.

The fight back began when an audacious flicked offload by Josh Woods found Ollie Greensmith, who dived over for Batley’s first, before Robbie Butterworth dummied his way over the line out wide for Batley’s second.

Woods could only convert Greensmith’s score.

Finally, on the hooter, a late offload found Alistair Leak who crabbed left before putting Ben White over for the game-levelling try.

Woods added the conversion to give Batley the lead at the break.

Crucially for Barrow, they were able to stop the slump and edge back ahead with the first try of the second half, somehow keeping the ball alive on the last before Johnston kicked high to the corner, where Jarrad Stack plucked it out of the air and put Bulman over in the corner. Walker couldn’t add the goal, but Barrow had edged ahead by two points.

Not to be deterred, Batley remained patient and led again when Elliott Kear acrobatically dived over in the corner following a slick set play. Woods was off target from out wide.

Barrow had suffered first-half injuries to Ellis Robson, Jamie Pye and Ryan Brown, and once James Greenwood was forced off with an eye injury, the Raiders had to play out the final 25 minutes with just 13 fit players.

Batley had the chance to score the try which would have likely sealed the game when Jayden Myers claimed a chipped kick into the in-goal, but the youngster bounced the ball as he attempted to ground it.

The home crowd were left ruing this error moments later as Charlie Emslie charged over the line for Barrow. Walker added the conversion to give Barrow a four-point lead.

The game, however, had one more twist. Bulman spilt the ball on his line and, from the resulting set, Myers atoned for his earlier error by crashing over to level the game.

Woods stepped up with the chance to win it, but his attempt sailed wide and the points were shared.

GAMESTAR: Alistair Leak helped to change the game for Batley off the bench, injecting pace and guile into their attack.

GAMEBREAKER: Josh Woods had the chance to win the game for Batley after the hooter, but his conversion attempt from the touchline faded wide to the left.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

19 Jack Render

28 Jayden Myers

4 Joe Arundel

5 Elliot Kear

6 Ben White

7 Josh Woods

8 Adam Gledhill

14 Brandon Moore

27 Isaac Shaw

3 Ollie Greensmith

35 Cain Staveley-Carr

15 Nyle Flynn

Subs (all used)

9 Alistair Leak

22 Luca Atkinson

16 Michael Ward

31 Noah High

Tries: Greensmith (31), Butterworth (35), White (40), Kear (51), Myers (79)

Goals: Woods 2/5

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

4 Luke Broadbent

18 Curtis Teare

30 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

32 Ryan Brown

9 Josh Wood

16 Charlie Emslie

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

3 Matty Costello

Subs (all used)

22 Alex Bishop

15 Tom Wilkinson

12 James Greenwood

33 Jamie Pye

Tries: Ritson (13), Greenwood (21), Bulman (46), Emslie (68)

Goals: B Walker 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-8, 0-14, 6-14, 10-14, 16-14; 16-18, 20-18, 20-24, 24-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Alistair Leak; Raiders: Josh Wood

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 16-14

Referee: Cameron Worsley