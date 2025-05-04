Daryl Powell calls for discussions on stoppages to end as Wakefield Trinity boss explains Magic win

WAKEFIELD TRINITY ran out 32-8 winners over Castleford Tigers to round off the Magic Weekend.

Wakefield were exhilarating at times, throwing the ball around in true Daryl Powell-inspired fashion.

And Powell himself enthused about his side’s performance after the game, saying: “I thought it was an outstanding performance.

“We started the game really well and controlled it. We executed really well at the start and I thought we were really good with the ball.

“We talked a lot about how we finished our sets this week because we feel we’ve been quite loose.

“Overall, it was a total performance.”

Powell also hailed Caius Faatili for his second try, with the Wakefield forward sprinting 60 metres for a quite remarkable effort.

“It was a pretty tidy effort. His support line and footwork to beat Tex Hoy was outstanding. Hoy gave up and came off the field.

“I think Caius has been growing since he came. He mentioned to one of the coaches that we hadn’t let him get his second wind until a few weeks ago but his overall game is growing every week.”

Powell believes that more needs to be done to reduce the amount of stoppages in the game – but that the sport also needs to stop talking about it.

“I watched the NRL and you watch them give a try and it’s either confirmed or stopped. If a try is given there is the chance for it to carry on.

“To change that would make a difference but it’s tough for officials because our camera angles aren’t as good as in the NRL or other sports.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot, we shouldn’t be talking about it as we are, we need to get it changed.

“You want it to be easy on the eye but that stuff is not. You sometimes look at it 30 times but you can tell after two looks.

“I’d like to stop talking about it but we’ve got to change it quick.”