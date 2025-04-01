Batley Bulldogs to ‘twist arm’ of Wakefield Trinity for more dual-registration players

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Mark Moxon is ready to “twist the arm” of Wakefield recruitment manager Steve Mills in a bid to prise more players on dual-registration.

The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium chief was delighted to see home-city team Trinity return to Super League – not just because he grew up supporting them but because it gave the green light to a player-share agreement.

Moxon was able to field centre Jayden Myers in the recent clash with York, who were 23-10 winners, having played fullback Josh Rourke, hooker Harvey Smith and forwards Isaac Shaw and Noah High in previous matches.

Already with a compact squad as they work to a tight budget, Batley have had a number of injuries while backrower Dane Manning is three games into an eight-match suspension handed out for punching.

“Wakefield have already been really good in making players available, but I’ll try to twist their arm for some more,” said Moxon, who believes prop Ellis Lingard would benefit from Championship experience.

Batley had three loanees in action against York – forwards Brad Martin (Leigh), Elliot Peposhi (Bradford) and Luke Thomas (Warrington).

Thomas has played for Wales, with whom Moxon is assistant coach.