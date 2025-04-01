David Weetman backs Cornwall to grow into season

CORNWALL forward David Weetman has backed his side to grow into the campaign after a disrupted off-season.

The south-west club got off the mark with a home win over Newcastle recently, but are behind the eight ball following a short pre-season after a period of uncertainty which brought a change of ownership.

Weetman said: “We’ve had struggles in the off-season but getting a result gives us confidence moving forward.

“We are late to the table, but we’ve got a good group, we are willing to work hard for each other, and we know if we turn up for each other that will put us in a good place.

“We got the result against Newcastle, they have improved and that’s how competitive the league is getting. It was probably a bit closer than we wanted.

“At the back end of the game, fitness came into play and with us not really having a pre-season, it does get tough out there, so full credit to the lads.

“It’s always a pleasure playing at home. The crowd comes out and they’re really vocal. When you know you’ve got that support behind you, it really gets you up for it.”

It’s two years since Cornwall’s first-ever win at home, when they defeated London Skolars 35-10 back in March 2023.

They went on to beat Midlands and Rochdale at Penryn in the same season, although in 2024, they only managed one home win, against Newcastle.