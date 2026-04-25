Batley Bulldogs v Goole Vikings Match Preview & Team Squads

BATLEY BULLDOGS and Goole Vikings will meet on Sunday afternoon at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium (kick-off 3.00pm) with both clubs wanting to improve their position in the Championship to challenge for the play-off places.

The Bulldogs sit in twelfth position with three wins from eight matches and they come into this game after a disappointing 1895 Cup exit at Newcastle Thunder, where they were beaten 34-20. Their coach James Ford (pictured above) makes just one change to his squad, with Akim Matvejev recalled to replace Felix Ellis.

The Vikings, who have secured just two wins from nine matches, will have been heartened by last weekend’s 40-10 victory over Whitehaven in the first round of the 1895 Cup and their coach Scott Taylor also makes one change to his squad, bringing back fullback Josh Guzdek from injury to replace Ben Hodder.

This will be the first ever game between these two clubs, with Goole veteran Liam Watts due to play the 400th game of his career if he is selected.

SQUADS

Bulldogs: 1 Robbie Butterworth, 2 Joe Burton, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Woods, 9 Alistair Leak, 11 Dane Manning, 12 Lucas Walshaw, 13 Robson Stevens, 14 Ben White, 15 Nyle Flynn, 16 Michael Ward, 17 Liam Kirk, 18 Evan Hodgson, 19 Jonah Parsons, 20 Jack Hudson, 24 Akim Matvejev, 25 Paul Foulstone, 26 Derrell Olpherts, 27 Ronan Dixon, 28 Cain Robb,

Outs: 23 Felix Ellis,

Ins: 24 Akim Matvejev

Vikings: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 6 Mackenzie Harman, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Nick Staveley, 13 Harry Aldous, 18 Connor Barley, 20 Shane Tuohey, 22 Callum Rutland, 23 Ben Dent, 24 Alex Holdstock, 25 Brad Bullock, 30 Liam Watts, 31 Will Jubb,

Outs: 19 Ben Hodder,

Ins: 1 Josh Guzdek,

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

STATS

No previous meetings

LIAM WATTS needs one appearance to reach 400 for his career.

– 12 for Goole Vikings (2026)

– 160 for Hull FC (2012-2018, 2025)

– 148 for Castleford Tigers (2007, 2018-2025)

– 3 for Doncaster (2014, dual-registration)

– 63 for Hull KR (2008-2012)

– 12 for Gateshead Thunder (2009, loan)

– 1 for England Knights (2011)