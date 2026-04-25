Wigan Warriors seal semi-final spot with huge win

WIGAN WARRIORS 112 LONDON BRONCOS 0

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Edge Hall Road, Saturday

HOLDERS Wigan breezed into the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 19-try rout over Championship promotion hopefuls London Broncos.

The hosts, who welcomed Grace Banks back for her first appearance of the season, handed a debut to Caitlin Padgett – and the young winger made an instant impact when her strong carry out of the back sent Molly Jones through a gap and race from over halfway to open the scoring.

That score opened the floodgates and London barely got a look in as the hosts ran in a further eight tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Bethan Dainton maintained her impressive start with tries either side of Ellise Derbyshire’s long-range effort.

Georgia Wilson and Banks also crossed within the first quarter, before Derbyshire crossed for her second and Dainton completed her hat-trick inside half an hour.

With six minutes of the half remaining, Isabel Rowe raced away to dive over. She converted her own try to keep up her 100 percent record with the boot.

Things got no easier for the visitors after the restart with Kelsey Gentles touching down either side of Cerys Jones’ effort.

Further tries came from Megan Williams, Rowe, Molly Jones and Carys Marsh, before Jenna Foubister’s try saw Wigan hit three figures – but Rowe missed her first conversion of the afternoon.

She was back on target though for Wigan’s final two tries from Williams and Padgett, as the reigning champions continue to impress.

WARRIORS: 1 Grace Banks, 25 Caitlin Padgett, 3 Georgia Wilson, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 19 Remi Wilton, 15 Bethan Dainton, 22 Ruby Hunter, 12 Cerys Jones, 13 Megan Williams. Subs (all used): 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Mia Atherton, 17 Kelsey Gentles, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden

Tries: M Jones (4, 63), Dainton (6, 13, 28), Derbyshire (10, 25), Wilson (16), Banks (19), Rowe (34, 60), Gentles (42, 50), C Jones (47), Williams (53, 71), Marsh (66), Foubister (69), Padgett (75); Goals: Rowe 18/19

BRONCOS: 1 Lisa Berding, 2 Perri Newman, 3 Hermione Titcombe, 4 Katie Wallis, 5 Molly Udale-Williams, 6 Jade Walker, 7 Kathryn Salter, 8 Ellie Redfern, 9 Polly Roberts, 10 Danyelle Shobanjo, 11 Sian McLaughlin, 12 Caitlin Dixon, 13 Emily Hughes. Subs (all used): 14 Lilly Hart, 15 Evie Barnes, 16 Aminah Olaniyan, 17 Siobhan Crosley-Hughes

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0, 48-0, 54-0; 60-0, 66-0, 72-0, 78-0, 84-0, 90-0, 96-0, 100-0, 106-0, 112-0

Half-time: 54-0