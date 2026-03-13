BBC One slot for Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

THE draw for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals will take place on BBC One on Tuesday.

Clubs will discover their opponents during the Morning Live magazine show, presented by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones.

Skelton was part of the broadcasting team when Channel 4 held Super League rights in 2022 and 2023, while Jones was among dancers at the opening ceremony for the 2013 World Cup.

The programme is on air between 9.30am and 10.45am, with the draw due to take place from around 10.20am.

Fourth-round ties take place this weekend with the quarter-finals to be held on April 11-12, the semi-finals on May 9-10 and the Wembley final on Saturday, May 30.

Read previews of every Challenge Cup tie here.