Keighley Cougars urged to be bold as they seek Challenge Cup upset

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have been urged to be bold as they look to make an impression against top-flight opposition in the Challenge Cup fourth round.

One of three remaining Championship sides, Keighley travel to York Knights on Saturday for a noon kick-off.

They will do so fresh after their scheduled bye week and with a record in all competitions this season of four wins, two defeats and, most recently, a draw at home to Workington Town.

That positive start has come in spite of significant coaching upheaval, with Alan Kilshaw leaving on the eve of the campaign, Danny Burton taking interim charge and then Ian Hardman being appointed at the beginning of last month.

Hardman’s first game in charge was the 18-14 home victory over Midlands Hurricanes, in which two late tries secured their Challenge Cup progression to face York.

He has since overseen one defeat (24-10 at Rochdale Hornets), one victory (56-14 at home to Whitehaven) and that 16-16 Workington tie.

While there is no great expectation of an upset, not least considering the impressive start York have made to life in Super League including surprise wins against the Hull clubs, Hardman wants his team to show what they are about.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“It was a great result last time out in the Cup for us, winning in the last minute, and our reward is getting Super League opposition.

“We look forward to going to York – they’ve started the season brilliantly and they’re a really good side. Hopefully it’s a good occasion and we can go attack the game.”