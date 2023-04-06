BBC set to stream mouthwatering Challenge Cup Fifth Round tie

THE Challenge Cup is nicely progressing through the ranks with the BBC iPlayer set to stream the mouthwatering Fifth Round tie between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls at 7pm on Saturday April 22.

In 2019 Halifax became the first Championship side in 13 years to reach the last four of the Challenge Cup when they defeated Bradford 20-16 in the quarter-finals. Halifax twice came from behind during a titanic battle at Odsal and another hard-fought encounter is expected on 22 April.

Before then, the two go head-to-head at the Shay on Easter Monday in a Betfred Championship match that will be broadcast live on Viaplay from 7.45pm. The Panthers and the Bulls currently lie fifth and sixth respectively in the league table, with almost identical records.

Dates and kick off times for all Betfred Challenge Cup Fifth Round ties can be confirmed as follows.

York Knights v Newcastle Thunder – Friday 21 April, 7.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls – Saturday 22 April, 7pm

Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars – Sunday 23 April, 3pm

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams – Sunday 23 April, 3pm