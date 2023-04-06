Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith explains Luke Hooley loan decision

LEEDS RHINOS fullback Luke Hooley has made the Championship loan move to Batley Bulldogs a week after making his debut for the West Yorkshire side.

Hooley debuted at number one for Rhinos’ away clash against Hull KR at Craven Park – something which turned into a real baptism of fire.

The entire Leeds backline was on the receiving end of a barrage of high bombs from Rovers halfback Jordan Abdull but the Leeds head coach Rohan Smith explains that Hooley was always going to go on loan to the second tier this week following the return of Richie Myler.

“That was likely going to be the plan once we had fullbacks available and Richie missed due to the birth of his daughter last week so he needed a break,” Smith said.

“Luke got his opportunity and it was obviously a tough night but the plan was always to get some Championship game time under his belt this week.

“Going to Batley makes sense. It’s a very familiar process for him and he trained there last night and fit in there comfortably.”

Smith was asked if he needed to put an arm around Hooley following the tough evening.

“Not really, it happens, but we’ve supported him. The rain and wind was coming in sideways and it was difficult but he wasn’t on his own.

“Luke has bounced back from a lot already but he will be back.”

Myler is likely to slot straight back into the number one jersey following his one-week absence.