Ben Condon makes Catalans Dragons switch

BEN CONDON will be a Super League player in 2026 after joining Catalans Dragons.

Condon had been linked with Leigh Leopards for over a year, with the back-rower failing a medical there last autumn before being linked with a fresh move just weeks ago to the Progress With Unity Stadium.

A former Manly Sea Eagles second-rower, Condon had been playing for Widnes Vikings since June, but has signed a two-year deal with Catalans following his release from the Cheshire club.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons and very grateful for the opportunity they have given me for the next two years.

“I can’t wait to experience both the French culture and the incredible atmosphere at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. I’m coming with the ambition to contribute to the team’s success and help push Catalans back into the play-offs, with the ultimate goal of winning a competition.

“I’m also looking forward to working under Joel Tomkins. From our conversations, it’s clear he has a great vision for the club, and I’m eager to be part of that.”

Condon made his professional debut in 2020 with North Queensland Cowboys before two years at Manly, and scored five tries in ten games for Widnes.

Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins said: “I’ve been really impressed with Ben’s character and maturity during our conversations and he’s proven his motivation and ability over the last 12 months.

“He has been on my radar for a while so when he became available it was an easy decision to offer Ben a contract. We are looking forward to welcoming him in to the Dragons team and giving him the environment to take his game to the next level.”