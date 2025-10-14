How Leigh Leopards’ Owen Trout earned his way into England squad

“CONFRONTATIONAL” Owen Trout has been backed to take the fight to Australia – despite his own surprise at being called up to the England squad.

The Leigh Leopards forward is the sole international newcomer in Shaun Wane’s 24-man squad for the Ashes and one of two potential England debutants alongside AJ Brimson, who represented Australia at the 2019 Nines World Cup.

Trout has been on the international radar for some time, appearing for England Knights in 2022 while a Huddersfield Giants player.

But a move to Leigh ahead of the 2024 season has helped the Leeds Rhinos academy product take his game to the next level.

Establishing himself at prop after previously playing most of his rugby as a back-rower, Trout has scored seven tries in 61 appearances for the club and played a key role in successive play-off semi-final runs.

In June has received his first call-up to a senior England squad when he was named in a 32-strong performance group, and has maintained his form to make the Ashes cut.

The 25-year-old is one of six props in the squad alongside Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees, Mike McMeeken, Ethan Havard and Mikolaj Oledzki.

“He’s a very good player,” said coach Wane.

“He’s confrontational, he’s got good leg speed and his effort areas are up there with any of the best front-rowers.

“In my phone call with him, he was very happy to be in the squad. He wasn’t expecting it, unbelievably.

“But he’s a talent, he’s a good lad around the team and if I need to lean on him in any game I know I can.”