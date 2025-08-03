Ben Condon shines as Widnes Vikings overcome improving Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 12 WIDNES VIKINGS 24

DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Sunday

WIDNES snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating struggling Sheffield.

Former North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon starred for the Vikings, notching two tries that proved to be the difference.

There was hardly anything separating the sides at the break as Widnes led by just two points, both scoring just one try apiece in the first half.

Matty Dawson-Jones broke the deadlock on eleven minutes, receiving a lovely cut-out ball from Cory Aston, who didn’t look like he was returning from ten weeks on the sideline. The conversion attempt from the stand-off was unsuccessful.

Both Sheffield and Widnes were knocking on the door to further spark the scoreboard into life but this certainly had the feel of a battle between two sides severely lacking in confidence.

Danny Craven, against his former side, did get the home crowd up on their feet with a show-and-go but Widnes scrambled well to rip the ball one-on-one and regain possession.

The introduction of Matty Fozard from the interchange bench for the Vikings aided the visitors as they had a more dangerous outlook to their attack.

However, it was another ex-Eagle in Jack Owens that had a hand in Widnes’ opening score on 33 minutes, his grubber finding its way to Luke Thomas in the in-goal via a Jack Bussey touch. Will Roberts’ conversion from bang in front did go over, but not before clattering the right post.

The first points of the second half came from the boot of Aston to level proceedings at 6-6. After winning a goal-line dropout, Sheffield kept the pressure on which led to Widnes conceding a penalty goal. It was an easy enough decision for the halfback, who pointed towards the sticks and slotted it through.

Widnes regained the advantage as they pounced upon an Eagles error.

A booming Widnes bomb caused destruction and the ball bounced nicely for Condon to pick up the pieces and touch down. Roberts’ second conversion of the evening made it a six-point game with the final quarter approaching.

Dec Patton showed his undoubted quality for Widnes’ third try of the afternoon. A deceiving banana kick caught Sheffield’s middles unaware and Will Roberts scooped up for an easy score, which he converted for 6-18.

The hosts didn’t give up the ghost and they got their reward by cutting the deficit in half with ten minutes remaining. The platform was set by a solid defensive set, forcing the Vikings to kick from their own 30-metre line and a Kris Welham drive got Sheffield close to halfway after just one tackle. The end of that particular set saw a Craven kick ricochet nicely for Evan Hodgson to go over. Aston’s conversion made it interesting going into the final stages.

Sheffield’s defensive efforts were ramping up and another Widnes kick from their own 30 meant the hosts had a chance to launch a dangerous attack late on. However, an errant pass from Walker on the first tackle gifted possession and territory to Allan Coleman’s men, who made the most of the opportunity.

Bulky forward Condon rounded off an eye-catching performance with a sharp carry from close in to complete his brace. Roberts remained perfect with the boot as he made it four from four.

GAMESTAR: Ben Condon looked dangerous throughout, registering a well-earned double.

GAMEBREAKER: Condon’s try in the dying embers put paid to any Sheffield fightback.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

26 Jack Walker

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

3 Kris Welham

33 Josh Hodson

26 Billy Walkley

6 Cory Aston

37 Danny Craven

16 Blake Broadbent

14 Reiss Butterworth

30 Martyn Reilly

15 Evan Hodgson

24 Oliver Roberts

18 Jack Bussey

Subs (all used)

8 Eddie Battye

13 Titus Gwaze

21 Ryan Millar

38 Marcus Green

Tries: Dawson-Jones (11), Hodgson (72)

Goals: Aston 2/3

VIKINGS

4 Joe Edge

5 Mike Butt

1 Jack Owens

3 Matty Fleming

28 Jon Bennison

19 Dec Patton

27 Will Roberts

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

15 Liam Bent

17 Max Roberts

23 Ben Condon

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

13 Morgan McWhirter

14 Matty Fozard

16 Adam Lawton

30 Luke Thomas

Tries: Thomas (33), Condon (54, 78), W Roberts (64)

Goals: W Roberts 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6; 6-6, 6-12, 6-18, 12-18, 12-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Martyn Reilly; Vikings: Ben Condon

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 4-6

Referee: Kevin Moore

Attendance: 765