In-form Doncaster take the spoils after Hunslet scare

DONCASTER 34 HUNSLET 24

WILL BRANT-TOGHER, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

DONCASTER overcame spirited Hunslet’s second-half challenge to chalk up a fourth straight win.

The home side got off to a quick start when after great work by a weaving Reece Lyne, Luke Briscoe scored just five minutes in, with Craig Hall adding the first of five goals from six attempts.

Alex Sutcliffe was held just short before Sam Smeaton went over from Greg Burns’ pass, Hall improving again, then Jacob Jones sliced in off a Hall offload to grab his side’s third try for a 16-0 advantage in just twelve minutes.

Five minutes later, a great passing move and final delivery by Jones enabled Sutcliffe, back in the side after an injury, to score Doncaster’s fourth try, with Hall improving.

At 22-0 down, basement side Hunslet looked to be in real trouble and in danger of a heavy defeat.

However there was a twist in the tale after 23 minutes as Lloyd McEwan-Peters went flying down the left wing and touched down to get the Leeds side up and running, although Billy Jowitt couldn’t convert.

Kyle Trout’s side continued to grow into the game and eight minutes later, got their second try through Hull FC loanee Jack Rampton on the right as their improvement reaped rewards. Jowitt was again off target from the tee though.

Doncaster heeded the warning and scored their fifth try just before the break as Jones glided in for his second, and Hall converted.

Hunslet finished the half 28-8 behind and man down after Mackenzie Turner’s yellow card for a high tackle.

But they kept competing and started the second half with real grit and determination.

After Doncaster powerhouse Pauli Pauli was sinbinned for a high tackle, McEwan-Peters got his second try after 48 minutes, with Jowitt adding the two.

The momentum was maintained and Doncaster put under more pressure, and Hunslet scored another try through Turner, who crossed wide out after 63 minutes.

The deficit was now ten points, and it became just four with seven minutes left when Jowitt went in and tagged on the two.

However Hunslet’s hopes were bulldozed when Pauli forced his way through to set up Ben Johnston for the score which eased home nerves and was improved by Hall.

GAMESTAR: Winger Lloyd McEwan-Peters scores his first tries in Hunslet colours.

GAMEBREAKER: Ben Johnston barged his way through to get the all-important final touchdown of the game after 77 minutes.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Logan Moy

2 Luke Briscoe

3 Reece Lyne

4 Alex Sutcliffe

5 Harvey Horne

6 Watson Boas

7 Craig Hall

8 Jordan Baldwinson

9 Greg Burns

10 Suaia Matagi

11 Jacob Jones

12 Sam Smeaton

13 Matty Laidlaw

Subs (all used)

15 Ben Johnston

16 Pauli Pauli

20 Isaac Misky

14 Will Gardiner

Tries: Briscoe (5), Smeaton (10), Jones (14, 39), Sutcliffe (19), Johnston (77)

Goals: Hall 5/6

Sin bin: Pauli (46) – high tackle

HUNSLET

4 Billy Jowitt

5 Mackenzie Turner

20 Lloyd McEwan-Peters

1 Jimmy Watson

– Jack Rampton

38 Lee Gaskell

41 Sam Ackroyd

8 Harvey Hallas

13 Jordan Syme

10 Matty Fletcher

37 Will Kirby

29 Brad Gallagher

18 Brad Clavering

Subs (all used)

34 Mason Corbett

15 Liam Carr

33 Harrison Gilmore

31 Kevin Larroyer

Tries: McEwan-Peters (23, 48), Rampton (31), Turner (63), Jowitt (73)

Goals: Jowitt 2/5

Sin bin: Turner (39) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 22-0, 22-4, 22-8, 28-8; 28-14, 28-18, 28-24, 34-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match:

Doncaster: Ben Johnston; Hunslet: Lloyd McEwan-Peters

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 28-8

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 1,237