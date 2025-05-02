Ben Davies leaves St Helens with immediate effect and joins new club

BEN DAVIES has been released by St Helens ahead of a move to Oldham.

Davies first joined the Saints ahead of the 2020 season, making his debut at centre against Salford Red Devils, with another single appearance coming in the 2021 campaign.

The versatile back/forward would play his part in the Saints securing the 2022 League Leaders’ Shield, but he did not play in the Grand Final.

Davies was also part of the travelling squad that went to Australia and brought home the 2023 World Club Challenge, and last season, he was a key man behind the Saints Reserves Championship title victory too.

In total, the 25-year-old played 41 times for Saints, scoring 11 tries and kicking one goal for a total of 46 points.

Davies said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all involved at St.Helens, to all the fans, all the staff, and to my coaches and players.

“I always wanted to give 100% whilst I played and I hope people saw that effort. Thank you for my time as a Saint.”