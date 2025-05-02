Wakefield Trinity lose another prop to long-term injury blow

WAKEFIELD TRINITY expect to be without versatile Kiwi forward Renouf Atoni until August because of a calf problem.

It was sustained during the 24-20 golden-point defeat at Catalans Dragons in round nine of Super League.

Like many clubs, Wakefield have been hit by a number of injuries already this season.

Australian prop Ky Rodwell was recently ruled out for around ten weeks due to a damaged knee, having missed matches earlier this year through a hamstring issue.

Pack men Thomas Doyle, Seth Nikotemo, Matty Storton and Caleb Uele and backs Myles Lawford, Matty Russell, Oliver Russell and Jake Trueman have also been affected.

Atoni, 29, made 43 NRL appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs and was in the Sydney Roosters ranks before joining Wakefield ahead of the 2023 campaign, when the club were relegated from Super League.

He featured 28 times, scoring ten tries, as Trinity dominated the Championship and won the 1895 Cup last year.

The Catalans game was his eighth outing of 2025, and coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s looking like a twelve weeks-plus injury.

“It’s disappointing for Renouf and for us. With what we’ve already got missing in our middle unit, it’s all adding up a little bit.”

On Kiwi frontrow Uele, Powell explained: “He has a nerve injury. I’ve had some of that myself in the recent past and it can take from a week to a fair while to come back. We’re not sure on Caleb – hopefully it’s not too bad.

“We’ve had a full pack missing really, a pack that would go pretty well in Super League. We’re a little bit skinny, that’s for sure. But it is what it is.”

Wakefield face neighbours Castleford at Magic Weekend in Newcastle on Sunday.