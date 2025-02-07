Betfred chief reveals surprise second Super League favourites and makes Manchester United admission following Wigan Warriors trip

BETFRED chief Mark Pearson has revealed that St Helens are second favourites to lift the Super League Grand Final trophy in October, with Wigan Warriors easy favourites.

Pearson, Betfred’s head of media, was at the Super League launch alongside Sky Sports producer Brian Carney.

And Pearson came out swinging for the sport, calling for more publicity as well as revealing the favourites – and a surprise second favourite – to lift the Grand Final trophy at Old Trafford in October.

“I think we need to be louder and prouder about our sport. We need to make more of a song and dance about this port and what the teams do in the community with giving kids a chance.

“Wigan are 11/8 favourites and St Helens are second.”

Pearson also revealed that the reigning Super League champions had Manchester United players down at Robin Park Arena to train – and boy did the Red Devils feel it.

“Favourites can slip up but Wigan had Manchester United down recently and wow.

“I spoke to Harry Maguire and Mason Mount and said ‘wow they are a tight knit group’ and they were so impressed with what they did in pre-season training.”