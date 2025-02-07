Tom Johnstone reveals why he left Catalans Dragons and joined Wakefield Trinity amidst rival Super League interest

TOM JOHNSTONE is back in a familiar setting at Wakefield Trinity.

Two seasons after departing for France with the Catalans Dragons, Johnstone has returned to Belle Vue like the Prodigal Son.

A product of the academy system at Wakefield, Johnstone made his debut in 2015 and went on to make 115 appearances for the club, scoring 87 tries before moving to the south of France.

With Johnstone coming off contract with the Dragons in 2024, the winger sat down with his partner to discuss what next – and his partner’s keenness to return to England ensured the stay in France lasted just two seasons.

So why did Johnstone choose Wakefield out of the options that became available?

“When we were discussing what we wanted to do as a family with my wife and the kids, she said she wanted to move back to England,” Johnstone told League Express.

“Obviously, we looked at a few clubs back over here and I phone call from Matt Ellis (Wakefield owner) and Daryl Powell.

“They said they wanted to met me, run me by their plans and what they wanted to achieve in the next few years and I really liked what they had to say.

“After discussing with them, I couldn’t see myself in another shirt and I thought Wakefield was the one.

“I’ve been through some times there and it would be great to see some good times there as well.”

So how would the German-born winger sum up his time at Catalans?

“I absolutely loved it, it was a class two years,” Johnstone said.

“The excitement of moving out there, it’s a different way of life and living every day – you’ve even got the sun on the morning.

“It just makes you happy and being with the club in that 2023 season when we made it to Old Trafford was probably the best year of my life.

“I absolutely loved being out there, but my wife was keen to move home and that’s what we decided to do.

“I can speak a little bit of French, I can understand a little bit of it but I wouldn’t go bragging about it!”