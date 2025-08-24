Bevan French dazzles on return as Wigan Warriors thrash Wakefield Trinity

WIGAN WARRIORS 44 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 2

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Sunday

BEVAN FRENCH put the rest of Super League on notice as he returned from injury to guide Wigan to a comfortable win and put a huge dent in Wakefield’s play-off aspirations.

French returned from a seven-game absence with a calf injury to run Trinity ragged in the sunshine as the Warriors got back to winning ways following their loss to Hull KR last week.

The Australian scored a try and had a hand in the other two as the Warriors led 18-2 at the break, and although he was a little quieter in the second period he was still the difference overall.

Wakefield struggled to keep hold of the ball from the start and kept inviting Wigan to attack, although they somehow escaped punishment until the 16th minute.

The ball went right and French noticed the defence had moved up too quickly as he put in a cute kick which bounced kindly into the arms of Adam Keighran to score and then convert his own try.

French was terrorising Wakefield with his kicking game as the champions dominated every aspect of the game.

A little bit of magic and fortune saw the Warriors extend their lead. French went on one of his runs and sent in a kick that looked like Sam Walters would just dive on to score, but the ball hit the post and bounced into the arms of French himself to touch down.

Harry Smith made it 12-0 as he took on kicking duties for the rest of the match.

French was involved in Wigan’s third try too as he put Liam Farrell through a gap. The skipper then offloaded for Zach Eckersley to touch down in the corner.

Smith converted, and although Max Jowitt slotted over a penalty on the hooter, the Warriors led 18-2 at the break in a half they controlled all the way through.

Wigan took just five minutes of the second half to put this game to bed, going wide with Smith and Jake Wardle combining to send Liam Marshall away. The winger then turned the ball inside for Junior Nsemba to race over.

They were strangling the life out of Wakefield in both attack and defence. French’s boot was pinning them back while the likes of Walters, Farrell, Kaide Ellis and Nsemba were putting in big shifts on both sides of the ball.

Wigan’s fifth try came out of nothing as Keighran kept the ball alive to offload to Farrell, who put Patrick Mago through a massive gap. The prop then sent Field racing away to score and Smith added another conversion for a 30-2 advantage.

A short restart was gathered by Tom Johnstone to put the visitors in a rare attacking position and they then received two penalties on Wigan’s line, but an amazing cover tackle from Keighran on Jowitt saw the fullback go into touch.

Wigan were reduced to 12 men with 20 minutes remaining, with Ethan Havard shown a yellow card for a high shot with his shoulder on Lachlan Walmsley.

Wakefield came close to scoring a try as Mike McMeeken broke clear and offloaded to Mason Lino, but just as he was about to race away he was hit from behind by French and the scrum-half dropped the ball.

Despite having a man less, the Warriors created an overlap with French and Farrell combining to send Eckersley over unopposed for his second try.

Marshall then produced a trademark acrobatic dive to register his 149th Super League try for the Warriors, while Walters ended the scoring with a try his performance deserved following a 75-metre break from Field.

GAMESTAR: For the 67 minutes he was on the field, Bevan French was head and shoulders above everyone else and tormented Wakefield all afternoon.

GAMEBREAKER: Wakefield were technically still in the game at half-time, but Junior Nsemba’s try five minutes after the interval meant there was no way back for the Yorkshire side.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The awareness of Bevan French to put a kick in close to Wakefield’s line and anticipate it hitting the post before catching it and scoring.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Bevan French (Wigan)

2 pts Sam Walters (Wigan)

1 pt Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

16 Liam Byrne

21 Sam Walters

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

11 Junior Nsemba

15 Patrick Mago

17 Kruise Leeming

20 Harvie Hill

18th man (not used)

19 Tyler Dupree

Also in 21-man squad

2 Abbas Miski

24 Jack Farrimond

26 Jacob Douglas

Tries: Keighran (16), French (24), Eckersley (32, 66), Nsemba (45), Field (65), Marshall (73), Walters (78)

Goals: Keighran 1/1, Smith 5/7

Sin bin: Havard (60) – high tackle

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

3 Cameron Scott

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

17 Matty Storton

12 Josh Griffin

18 Isaiah Vagana

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

16 Renouf Atoni

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

23 Josh Rourke

Also in 21-man squad

11 Seth Nikotemo

33 Noah High

35 Ellis Lingard

Goals: Jowitt 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 18-2; 24-2, 30-2, 34-2, 38-2, 44-2

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Bevan French; Trinity: Mike McMeeken

Penalty count: 6-9

Half-time: 18-2

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 13,932