Sheffield Eagles fullback released for Super League move

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have lost the services of Jack Walker after the fullback triggered a contract clause allowing him to return to Super League.

The England Knights international, 26, started his career at Leeds and has also played for both Hull clubs in the top flight.

Walker left Hull FC at the end of last season and made 18 appearances for Sheffield, scoring three tries. He has been linked with Salford.

“We’d like to thank Jack for his hard work across the season, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours,” said the Eagles in a statement.

Sheffield lost 70-8 at home to Bradford on Friday.