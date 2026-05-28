Bevan French named in Wigan Warriors squad for Challenge Cup Final

BEVAN FRENCH has been named in Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

The Australian star has been sidelined since the beginning of March with a torn hamstring, which was set to keep him out for around four months.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will play against Hull KR, with coach Matt Peet coy on his condition in recent weeks.

If he is fit and available, it would be a significant boost to have French, the Lance Todd Trophy winner when Wigan last played at Wembley two years ago and beat Warrington Wolves, at stand-off.

If not, young Jack Farrimond will continue alongside Harry Smith after a two-try display in the semi-final against St Helens.

Otherwise the only first-choice player not in Wigan’s squad is winger Liam Marshall (hamstring), with captain Liam Farrell back after a calf issue.

They rested the majority of their stars for last Thursday’s Super League game at Hull KR, losing 62-4.

Patrick Mago, Sam Eseh, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr and Noah Hodkinson are the only players who featured at Sewell Group Craven Park named in the Wembley 21.

In contrast, Hull KR went close to full strength – and came out of that game with concerns over Dean Hadley (hamstring), Karl Lawton (ribs) and Jai Whitbread (groin).

But all three forwards have been named in Hull KR’s 21-man squad for Wembley.

So too has back-rower James Batchelor, who has sat out the past two games following a head injury, plus winger Joe Burgess and halfback Tyrone May, who were both rested last week.

Harvey Horne and Ryan Hampshire are the two players to drop out of their 21-man squad.

New signing Tevita Pangai Jr has not been picked while fullback Arthur Mourgue (pec) is their only significant injury absentee.

SQUADS

Warriors: 1 Jai Field, 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 28 Noah Hodkinson

Hull KR: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 20 Jordan Dezaria, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland