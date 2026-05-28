Wigan Warriors and St Helens name unchanged squads for Wembley

BOTH Wigan Warriors and St Helens have named unchanged 21-woman squads for the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

The pair face off at Wembley for a second straight year after Wigan ended Saints’ four-year hold on the trophy last time.

They go into this year’s clash as Super League’s top two and only unbeaten sides after the Warriors won at Barrow Raiders last Sunday, a day after Saints’ victory at York Valkyrie.

The only player missing through injury for Wigan coach Denis Betts is Molly Jones, with Beri Salihi and Ruby Hunter both options to fill in at centre.

Frenchwoman Lauréane Biville, who has been an unused squad member in each of the past two weeks since signing, could also play there. If she did appear at Wembley, it would be her second debut for the club.

The major absences for St Helens are prop Chantelle Crowl, who is yet to feature this season, and winger Phoebe Hook, who broke her foot in April. Dani McGifford has taken on the latter’s scoring mantle and bagged eleven tries already in league and cup.

Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge, captain and vice-captain respectively, are looking to win the competition for a final time after announcing on Monday that they will retire at the end of this season.

SQUADS

Warriors: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Mia Atherton, 11 Eva Hunter, 12 Cerys Jones, 13 Megan Williams, 14 Rachel Thompson, 15 Bethan Dainton, 16 Beri Salihi, 17 Kelsey Gentles, 19 Remi Wilton, 20 Lucie Sams, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 22 Ruby Hunter, 26 Lauréane Biville

Saints: 1 Rebecca Rotheram, 3 Rachael Woosey, 4 Amy Hardcastle, 5 Leah Burke, 6 Zoe Harris, 7 Faye Gaskin, 8 Vicky Whitfield, 9 Katie Mottershead, 11 Shona Hoyle-Holdsworth, 12 Emily Rudge, 13 Jodie Cunningham, 14 Paige Travis, 16 Erin McDonald, 17 Caitlin Casey, 18 Luci McColm, 20 Alyx Bridge, 21 Hollie Bawden, 22 Mia Drescher, 23 Olivia Leach, 25 Dani McGifford, 28 Jadine McVernon