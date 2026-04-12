Billy Jowitt penalty after the hooter gets Hunslet past Newcastle Thunder

HUNSLET 34 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 32

KEITH McGHIE, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

BILLY JOWITT kicked a penalty-goal after the full-time hooter to earn Hunslet their second win in a row and first at home since 2024.

While Hunslet were gifted a lightning start in their previous game at Keighley, where they bagged three early tries, Newcastle shot away to a twelve-point advantage inside a quarter of an hour.

The home side recovered to lead 32-18 midway through the second half but Thunder, seeking a five straight in in the league, rallied in the final quarter to tie matters.

Hunslet were bolstered by five loanees – Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Joe Butterfield from Leeds and Jordan Baldwinson from Doncaster.

The high-flying Tynesiders, up to fourth after their victory at Goole, lost the use of Jack Smith, Joe Law and Myles Harrison to York.

An early 40-20 gave Newcastle advantageous field position and, but for a try-saving tackle by Littlewood on Cody Hunter, they would have scored.

But continued pressure led to winger Brad Ward diving over near the left-hand corner with Will Roberts expertly converting from the touchline.

Shortly afterwards Newcastle struck again through Jude Ferreira, with Roberts again showing his prowess with the boot from wide out.

A Charlie Graham break on Hunslet’s left was thwarted by an ankle tap but the hosts still managed to halve the deficit when Harvey Hallas crossed by the posts after 19 minutes. Jowitt landed the first of seven kicks from seven attempts.

Myles Harrop picked up a deflected Lee Gaskell kick and weaved his way past a couple of would-be tacklers to score and Jowitt tied the scores.

Roberts was helped off following a head knock before a fifth indiscretion from indisciplined Newcastle enabled Jowitt to kick a second penalty-goal for a 14-12 lead.

As the break approached and after King Vuniyayawa was yellow carded, Jowitt successfully supported a Littlewood dart through centrefield, then converted his own try.

Hunslet hooker Cam Berry was helped off for a head assessment just before the hooter, and as the home side tried to run out of their own half, a Gaskell kick was charged down by Tom Inman, who picked up and just made the line, with Taylor Pemberton stepping up to convert, in Roberts’ absence, to narrow the gap to just two at the interval.

McCormack helped restore the eight-point cushion, pouncing on a neat Jowitt grubber, before Butterfield touched down.

Andy Djeukessi gave Newcastle hope when claiming a try back from a superb long, missed pass.

Mo Agoro prevented Ward narrowing the ten-point gap with a last-gasp tackle into touch, but Jordan Lipp made pressure count by scoring on 71 minutes, and Pemberton added the extras.

Ward levelled with a spectacular diving score wide out, but this time Pemberton couldn’t convert, so it was 32-32.

A Gaskell field-goal attempt drifted wide but, as the hooter sounded, the referee awarded a penalty 30 metres out which Jowitt landed.

GAMESTAR: Billy Jowitt kicked immaculately, scored a try and was heavily involved in others.

GAMEBREAKER: Jowitt converting with the final touch of the match.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

7 Dan Abram

5 Mo Agoro

23 Ned McCormack

3 Myles Harrop

27 Charlie Graham

6 Lee Gaskell

1 Billy Jowitt

8 Harvey Hallas

14 Cam Berry

38 Tom Nicholson-Watton

11 Harrison Gilmore

39 Ben Littlewood

13 Eddie Battye

Subs (all used)

20 Liam Carr

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

35 Jordan Baldwinson

40 Joe Butterfield

Tries: Hallas (19), Harrop (25), Jowitt (37), McCormack (46), Butterfield (52)

Goals: Jowitt 7/7

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

2 Andy Djeukessi

4 Jude Ferreira

11 Harvey Reynolds

5 Brad Ward

6 Cody Hunter

7 Will Roberts

22 John Sagaga

9 Taylor Pemberton

15 Brenden Santi

12 Noah Whittingham

24 Matt Foster

17 King Vuniyayawa

Subs (all used)

30 Tom Inman

10 Ryan Jackson

8 Bailey Antrobus

16 Leo Tennison

Tries: Ward (6, 75), Ferreira (13), Inman (40), Djeukessi (64), Lipp (71)

Goals: Roberts 2/2, Pemberton 2/4

Sin bin: Vuniyayawa (35) – indiscipline

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 12-12, 14-12, 20-12, 20-18; 26-18, 32-18, 32-22, 32-28, 32-32, 34-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Man of the Match

Hunslet: Billy Jowitt; Thunder: Tom Inman

Penalty count: 9-2

Half-time: 20-18

Referee: Milo McKelvey

Attendance: 662

Image: Nathan Robinson