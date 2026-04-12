Midlands Hurricanes up to second place after triumph at Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN 20 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 24

DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

MIDLANDS capitalised on a couple of Workington errors to win their fourth match in a row.

Key to a seventh Hurricanes victory in ten Championship games this year were tries either side of the half-time break through Todd Horner and Ryan Johnson which with Sully Medforth’s conversions, stretched the lead to 18-8.

Workington responded, but a 53rd-minute effort from Matty Chrimes ensured this was a game Town were then chasing.

It was a close first half with both sides playing largely between the two 20-metre lines and defences on top.

Midlands broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when they moved the ball left and lively centre Johnson got between Rio Corkill and Braden Leigh, then sailed around fullback Zarrin Galea on a 60-metre run to the line. Medforth goaled.

Jack Stephenson, Jack Ainley and Callum Phillips were well involved for Workington on both sides of the ball but the nearest their side came to points was in the 27th minute, when an inventive chip from Galea was cleaned up by opposite number Horner.

At the other end, Midlands substitute Zeus Silk spilled the ball on the try line under pressure of Lucas Castle and after this, the hosts began to impose themselves with a high-tempo attack.

A short-range kick from Alex Donaghy took a rebound into the arms of Jack Ainley and after winning a set restart, Workington took advantage as a looping pass from Dom Wear was batted on by Corkill and Leigh dived in wide out.

After 36 minutes, Workington had their second try as the ball came left in scrappy fashion before Evan Lawther cleaned up and came up with a basketball offload for Jake Dickinson to beat two players and cross to make it 8-6.

Just before the half-time hooter, an offload was snapped up by Horner, who beat three defenders on a weaving run to the line. Medforth converted.

Then after Workington fluffed the second-half kick-off, Midlands rolled forward with a kick to the in-goal being pounced on by Johnson. A third two-pointer from Medforth stretched the lead to ten points.

Workington roared back into contention with Jamie Doran leading the way. A short ball from the playmaker led to the impressive Jack Ainley crossing by the posts, and Wear converted.

But Midlands hit back when Workington transgressed near their own posts and Medforth tagged on a penalty-goal after 50 minutes.

Three minutes later a spread play left came up trumps with Ethan Newboult and Johnson combining for Chrimes to cross and make it 24-14.

Did Workington still believe? Yes. They responded with another neat try around dummy-half 17 minutes from time, with Guy Graham crowning an impressive return with a try. Wear added his second goal.

However Midlands held out, with Medforth’s kicking game a help as Workington were often left having to work their way out of their own half.

GAMESTAR: Midlands stand-off Sully Medforth controlled the game when he needed to and his kicks from the tee were crucial.

GAMEBREAKER: Matty Chrimes’ 53rd-minute try kept enough distance for Hurricanes to prevail.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

4 Braden Leigh

3 Rio Corkill

21 Evan Lawther

29 Jake Dickinson

5 Alex Donaghy

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

14 Callum Phillips

15 Callum Farrer

13 Jack Stephenson

28 Jack Ainley

25 Bear Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Jamie Doran

16 Guy Graham

17 Lucas Castle

33 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

Tries: Leigh (31), Dickinson (36), J Ainley (45), Graham (63)

Goals: Wear 2/4

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnson

5 Luis Roberts

23 Aidan McGowan

19 Sully Medforth

26 Ethan Newboult

8 Jon Luke Kirby

9 Aiden Roden

10 Tyler Dickinson

20 Toby Warren

12 Oliver Roberts

14 Brandon Moore

Subs

11 Tom Wilkinson (not used)

13 Mikey Wood

16 Zeus Silk

28 Isaac Shaw

Tries: Johnson (15, 41), Horner (39), Chrimes (53)

Goals: Medforth 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6, 8-12; 8-18, 14-18, 14-20, 14-24, 20-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Jack Ainley; Hurricanes: Sully Medforth

Penalty count: 9-5

Half-time: 8-12

Referee: Luke Bland