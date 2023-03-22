Blake Austin opens up on Kruise Leeming request to leave Leeds Rhinos

THE news that Kruise Leeming had handed in a release request at Leeds Rhinos took a lot of people by surprise.

Having captain Leeds as recently as 2022, the 2020 Challenge Cup winner outlined his desire to move away from Headingley.

For Leeming’s teammate Blake Austin, he only heard the news after the Rhinos’ 14-8 defeat to Castleford Tigers last Friday night.

“We only found out the same as everyone else, obviously in the press conference after I think they’d been whispers,” Austin told the Leeds Rhinos YouTube channel.

“Obviously Kruise has been moved around a little bit in the last six to eight months, as a rugby player myself I’ve moved around and you’ve got to do what you feel is right for you.

“If Kruise thinks that moving on is best for him then I wish him nothing but the best.”

Where Leeming’s next destination lies remains to be seen but there have been inklings that the Eswatini-born playmaker could be heading for the NRL.

Meanwhile, in his press conference, head coach Rohan Smith was asked if Leeming has left the club, with the Australian boss saying: “As far as I am aware no. We have given him some training options and ideas to do on his own elsewhere. I have had some contact but not a great deal.”

Smith does, however, believe the Rhinos are in a good place.

“At this point we are not looking to replace him, he hasn’t actually left yet to my knowledge,” Smith said.

“We feel we are in a good position there with Jarod O’Connor and Corey Johnson is back to full fitness and full health. He did a really good shift in the Bradford win on Sunday and he won’t be too far away.

“I see Jarrod as an 80-minute proposition, he’s got such a good motor and he loves playing for the club.

“I’m focused on the guys that are here, I haven’t thought a lot about the potential departure but as always we are on the lookout to strengthen the squad.”