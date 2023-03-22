Super League Round Six refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Chris Kendall get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is in front of us and what a round it promises to be.

Huddersfield Giants take on St Helens tomorrow night as Jack Smith gets the gig in front of the Sky Sports cameras, whilst Smith will be the video referee for Friday’s live clash between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils with Chris Kendall in the middle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Castleford Tigers clash with Warrington Wolves whilst Aaron Moore will be at Belle Vue for Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Hull KR.

On Saturday, Aaron’s brother Liam will be the man in the middle as Leeds Rhinos host Catalans Dragons whilst Ben Thaler will officiate the last game of the weekend when Hull FC host Leigh Leopards.

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

23rd March, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: B. Thaler

Touch Judge 1: T. Grant

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: O. Maddock

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

24th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

24th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

24th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: J. Stearne

In Goal 2: W. Gilder

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

25th March, KO: 13:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

25th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: N. Horton

Time Keeper: T. Randerson