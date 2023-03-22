Super League Round Six refereeing appointments as Jack Smith and Chris Kendall get marquee gigs

ANOTHER round of Super League is in front of us and what a round it promises to be.
Huddersfield Giants take on St Helens tomorrow night as Jack Smith gets the gig in front of the Sky Sports cameras, whilst Smith will be the video referee for Friday’s live clash between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils with Chris Kendall in the middle.
Elsewhere on Friday, Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Castleford Tigers clash with Warrington Wolves whilst Aaron Moore will be at Belle Vue for Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Hull KR.
On Saturday, Aaron’s brother Liam will be the man in the middle as Leeds Rhinos host Catalans Dragons whilst Ben Thaler will officiate the last game of the weekend when Hull FC host Leigh Leopards.
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
23rd March, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: B. Thaler
Touch Judge 1: T. Grant
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: O. Maddock
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
24th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
24th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR
24th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: J. Stearne
In Goal 2: W. Gilder
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
25th March, KO: 13:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Hull FC v Leigh Leopards
25th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: N. Horton
Time Keeper: T. Randerson