Brad Arthur “confused” over Leeds Rhinos future

BRAD ARTHUR has admitted that he is “confused” over his future at Leeds Rhinos.

The former Parramatta Eels boss is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and his future continues to be a point of speculation for all concerned.

Recently, Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease talked about Arthur’s future on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, where he said that he was 6.5/10 confident that the Australian would remain at Headingley for the foreseeable future.

However, with the 50-year-old leaving his two sons behind in Australia, there still remains a number of hurdles before Arthur commits.

“The thing for me is nothing has changed,” Arthur said when talking about his future.

“I’m confused, I don’t know. I’m really enjoying my job. I love it here and I love working with this group and this club.

“But I miss home, I miss my two boys, it’s a lifestyle thing. One day it’s good and then another day I want to be around them.

“I don’t know. Everyone wants the answers but I don’t have any to give. I’m just enjoying every day that I am here.

“My wife and daughter really enjoy it here and if the players keep playing well then it makes it harder to walk away.”