Wales seeking new coach as John Kear leaves post

JOHN KEAR has stepped down as Wales coach – a week after his return to the club scene with Batley Bulldogs was confirmed.

And his Dragons assistant Mark Moxon, whom he has replaced as Batley team chief on a deal until the end of this season, has also left his international post.

Their decisions come with Wales having dropped out of the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup.

Former France and England coach Kear, 70, succeeded Iestyn Harris in the Wales job in 2014.

He led his charges to success in the 2015 European Cup, topping a table which also included France, Ireland and Scotland, and also to the 2017 and 2022 World Cups.

The hugely-experienced Kear said he was “incredibly proud” to have led Wales, and for so long.

“The international camps have been highlights of each and every year, and that is down to the many players and staff members I’ve shared those experiences with,” he added.

“I leave with some fantastic memories and I’d like to thank everyone who played their part in those.

“I’d like to thank the board at Wales Rugby League for their support over the years, and I wish (chair) James Davies, (chief executive) Richard Hibbard and (director of performance) Clive Griffiths every success as they lead the ongoing fight against the odds to keep such a proud nation competing on the international stage.”

Hibbard said: “Both John and Mark have made an incredible contribution to Wales Rugby League.

“After a disappointing 2013 World Cup campaign, they came into the coaching roles and had a big task ahead of them.

“To transform the team from bottom of the pile to European champions within twelve months is testament to their coaching credentials.

“To qualify for successive World Cups is no mean feat. In 2022, the performances they were able to produce from a squad of almost exclusively part-time players was once again a credit to them both, their ability to motivate and inspire.

“I know they are both proud Yorkshiremen, but they really embraced what it meant to represent our country and we owe them a great deal for what they’ve done.

“We must now look to the future and the challenge of being World Cup-ready by 2030.”