Brad Arthur explains this season’s Leeds Rhinos revival

LEEDS coach Brad Arthur is keen to spread the praise out amongst everyone at the club when it comes to the Rhinos’ form this season.

Arthur took over at AMT Headingley last July, guiding Leeds to five wins in their final ten games of the campaign, but it was not enough to push them into a play-off position.

However, this year Leeds have enjoyed a revival and went into the Challenge Cup break in third place, with nine wine from 13 games, showing a different level of resilience and determination in 2025 to what has been present in recent years.

With Arthur’s future still unclear after the end of this season, he is sure that the right people are at the club to ensure their recent upturn continues, whoever is in charge form 2026 onwards.

“This group of players have a want and desire for each other, their team-mates, the club and the badge and we have shown that pretty consistently,” said Arthur.

“There hasn’t been a game yet where I have gone into the review day and had to challenge them on that or how they have shown up. They have always come in ready to play and that is all our clubs wants – a team to be proud of.

“We know they won’t always be at their best, but we always know they’ll have a crack for us. They just keep buying in and giving their all.

“And it’s not just down to me. We have great staff here, a good playing group, the club is well run and I’m just a person who’s helping with that at the moment. The club is bigger than the coach or any one player, so it’s the players and rest of the staff that are driving it and doing a great job.

“The only decision I have to make is my family; that’s the only thing holding me back because I really like this club.”