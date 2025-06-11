Rise in number of former rugby league players involved in concussion lawsuit

MORE than 300 former Rugby League players are involved in a long-running concussion lawsuit against the sport’s authorities.

Action is being taken against both the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the British Amateur Rugby League Association (BARLA).

Law firm Rylands Garth are bringing the case on behalf of 319 Rugby League players and 784 from rugby union, according to BBC Sport.

The number of Rugby League players has risen from the 100 reported in April 2023.

In the 15-a-side code, damages are being sought from World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The last Friday in May was the final opportunity to join the legal actions before the case potentially goes to trial next year.

The retired players contend the various governing bodies were negligent in failing to take reasonable action to protect them from concussion-related injuries and long-term neurological impairments sustained during their careers.

“The surge in claimants exposes the deep-rooted issues in rugby and the substantial impact the negligence of authorities has had on players,” Rylands Garth said in a statement.

“Many of our players have seen their lives upended by the injuries they sustained during their careers, with little or no aftercare or support.

“If governing bodies continue to bury their heads in the sand, the very future of rugby is at risk.

“We will continue to fight for justice for those who gave so much to the game.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed medical assessments carried out on behalf of the company suggested two-thirds of claimants in the lawsuit against Rugby League authorities showed symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The degenerative brain disease is linked to repeated blows to the head and can only be diagnosed definitively after death.

CTE can develop when the brain is subjected to numerous small blows or rapid movements – sometimes known as sub-concussions – and is associated with symptoms such as memory loss, depression and progressive dementia.