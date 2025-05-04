Brad Arthur hails ‘brave’ Leeds Rhinos and identifies key thing to learn

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur hailed his “brave” charges after they got the better of St Helens at Magic Weekend.

They moved, at least temporarily, into the Super League top four after ending a six-game losing streak against Saints.

“The boys were brave and tough,” said Arthur.

“It’s been a long six weeks for us and we’ve probably got what we deserved tonight, we found a way.

“We looked a bit flat in the second half but hung on and over the last six weeks we’ve worked hard without reward, hopefully we can build on that.

“We talked about getting some good, early movement on the ball and then powering through the middle before half-time and at the beginning in the second half, and that’s where we lost our way but our scramble was superb.

“I’ve got a level of trust that they’ll keep turning up if we’re going to play that way, we’re just a bit over-emotional and we’ll learn from that – luckily not from a loss.

“We’ve had plenty of fight, we just need to learn when to pull the trigger and when not to.”