St Helens’ Paul Wellens slams ‘ridiculous’ sin bin and addresses pressure on job

PAUL WELLENS described Lewis Murphy’s sin-binning in St Helens’ Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos as “ridiculous”.

Saints winger Murphy was shown the yellow card in the second half for striking the head of Leeds’ Alfie Edgell with his knee as he competed for a ball in the air.

“There is obvious disappointment with the result, the start really hurt us,” said coach Wellens.

“We were defending well, both edges got done and that made it difficult.

“We dug in and rallied and certain bits of the performance were okay.

“I thought the sin-binning was ridiculous. Lewis Murphy only had eyes for the ball. It was quite flabbergasting because that was a big momentum shift.

“We got through some sets in the second half which brought some fatigue into the game and there were quite a few periods when we looked like we were going to land a blow but couldn’t quite.”

It was a fifth defeat from ten this season for St Helens and Wellens has acknowledged he is “under pressure”.

He made a big call to bring back captain Jonny Lomax, albeit only on the bench – bringing him on late in the first half and reshuffling the spine.

“I wanted Jonny on the field because we were under pressure and needed his calmness,” said Wellens.

“I’m going to continue to conduct myself in the right way, I know that I’m under pressure.

“When I took the job, I knew exactly what I was getting into when you lose games, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It was a big game for us and the scrutiny will be on us even more.

“I’ve every confidence in this group but we’re going to have ride out this period and we’re all in this together.”