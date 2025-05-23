Brad Arthur on Leeds Rhinos injury, Matt Frawley latest, goal-kicking trouble and Castleford’s “shortened field”

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that Ethan Clark-Wood and Matt Frawley will play in the reserves this weekend, whilst Alfie Edgell remains a few weeks away.

“Alfie had that shoulder injury from the St Helens game and he is a week away,” Arthur said.

“We’ve got next week he will be out and then the week off so he will be back after that.

“He has been training but hasn’t been able to do full contact.

“Ethan Clark-Wood will play in the reserves and so will Matt Frawley.

“We wouldn’t consider loans at the minute, we don’t need to.”

Arthur also addressed the lack of goal-kicking success the Rhinos have experienced in recent weeks, with both Lachie Miller and Jake Connor failing to hit the mark.

“We need to be better in that area. Lachie and Jake are practicing lots but you can’t replicate a game day in training.

“We are trying to get as close as possible in practice. I think Jake is going to have a crack this week.”

The Leeds boss believes that last tackle options will be key in tomorrow’s game due to a smaller pitch at Castleford.

“A lot has been talked about the shortened field. There will be a fair bit of football in good ball for both teams.

“Last tackle options with and without the ball will be pretty important.”