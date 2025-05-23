Featherstone Rovers confirm deal for experienced centre

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed the signing of experienced centre James Glover, who was once in their development system, on a contract to 2027.

The 31-year-old, who has scored six tries in seven games for Sheffield Eagles this year, had originally been tipped to move to the Millennium Stadium next season.

But he left the South Yorkshire club, where he was in his second spell, earlier this month as coach Craig Lingard continues to reshape his squad.

Now Glover will work under Paul Cooke at Featherstone, where he came through the youth system before making his senior bow with Dewsbury Rams. He has also played for York Knights.

“This club means a lot to me and my family. Playing for Featherstone is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was 14-year-old,” he said.

Cooke, who has guided his side to the 1895 Cup final (Glover has already played for Sheffield in the competition this year, so will have to have a watching brief at Wembley), said: “James is a player myself and the coaching staff have admired from his time at Sheffield and York.

“A Featherstone local who is, in our opinion, one of the very best Championship centres, he will add experience to our group and will help improve others with how he trains and plays.

“Defensively, James is tough to play against and with the ball in hand, he’s a handful for opposition defences. We believe he will challenge us to be better, which we welcome.”

Featherstone have released Australian secondrow Toby Boothroyd, who has returned home for personal reasons, but brought back Leigh prop Nathan Wilde on loan for the rest of the year.

The 25-year-old ex-Wigan Warriors player turned out four times for Rovers earlier this season.