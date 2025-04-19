Brad Arthur pleased with Leeds Rhinos’ patience in Easter victory

BRAD ARTHUR was pleased with the patience shown by his Leeds Rhinos team in their victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds eventually enjoyed a comfortable Good Friday win but were initially frustrated by Super League’s bottom side, leading only 6-0 at half-time before pulling away for a 28-6 success.

“I was really happy with 70 minutes,” said Rhinos coach Arthur.

“In the last ten we got a little loose, we were chasing the zero.

“We’re learning how to build a game. They (Huddersfield) made some last-ditch tackles but we held our nerve, and you’ve got to give them credit.

“We persisted, and with the amount of possession we had and physicality we showed, I knew we’d get the rewards in the second half.

“It’s all part of our development as a team but our response to errors is much more pleasing over the last couple of weeks.”

Leeds are up to fifth in the table with five wins from eight ahead of a true test of their skills next Friday, when they host leaders Hull KR.

“We’ll get to know more about ourselves next week,” admitted Arthur.

“We’ve got some depth and different combinations we can use, and we can manage some game time for some of them, we don’t need to know what our best team looks like now.”

The Huddersfield game marked a second debut at the club for Kallum Watkins, coming off the bench in the unusual position of prop.

“Kallum is a great example for our kids coming through of what professionalism means,” added Arthur.