Huddersfield Giants suffer further injury blows in Good Friday defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ injury problems show no sign of abating after fresh concerns from their Good Friday reverse to Leeds Rhinos.

Luke Robinson’s decimated side have been defeated in all eight Super League games this season and they lost two backs at Headingley.

“Liam Sutcliffe’s groin injury doesn’t look good,” said coach Robinson.

“I’m really disappointed for him, and I’m not sure on the prognosis on Aidan McGowan.”

Such are Huddersfield’s current issues, they fielded two debutants from their academy in Archie Sykes and Jacob Algar.

“My overall emotion is proud, which is surreal for a losing coach but the effort and desire was gallant,” added Robinson.

“Two academy guys made their debut which is great for the club long-term and the older lads looked after them.

“The debutants were tough. They’re my type of players – no nonsense, they get stuck in and like to mix it.

“If we are a bit naive at the moment with so many out of position, it’s understandable and a win isn’t far away.

“When you do that much defending it takes its toll, especially as they were at 95 percent completion in the first half with 33 play-the-balls in our 20 when they didn’t score.

“We were on it tonight (defensively) but it came back in the second half to bite us.”