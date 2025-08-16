Brad Arthur reflects on Leeds Rhinos win over Castleford Tigers and explains why Harry Newman and Lachie Miller left field early

LEEDS RHINOS emphatically thrashed local rivals Castleford Tigers, 64-6, in what can only be described as men against boys.

The Rhinos led 36-0 at half-time before adding another five second-half tries to ensure bragging rights over the Tigers once more.

After the game, Leeds head coach Brad Arthur said: “I am very happy with our intent physically, we had a lot of physicality sitting on the sidelines but the guys out there made sure they had plenty of purpose with what they are doing.

“Sometimes it’s hard to do that for 80 minutes but I felt we still had that level and intent towards the end of the game. The boys are disappointed with the try at the end.

they were already speaking about being better than that after a good rest period we can’t give up soft tries through our defensive lines.

“I’m open to free-flowing footy, but if you’ve earned the right on the back of physicality as it gives you more time and space.”

Arthur also revealed why Harry Newman and Lachie Miller were taken off the field early.

“Harry Newman was a knee-on-knee clash, we’ve got a short turnaround against Hull KR but I think he will be ok with that.

“Lachie Miller was the same. It was a good opportunity to get game time into other guys. He had a really strong 60 minutes and I wanted to give him a rest.

The Leeds boss was given a great ovation at the end of the game from the travelling Rhinos support – and Arthur paid tribute to those that had made the journey.

“It’s a bit embarrassing because it’s more about the club and the team. It’s nice to be wanted by the fans.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time. I made the decision based on my family but everyone here has made it very hard to walk away.”

Arthur also revealed that Mikolaj Oledzki could return for Leeds’ clash against Hull KR next week.