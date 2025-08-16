Adrian Lam calls for ‘accountability’ at Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS boss Adrian Lam urged his men to “nail some basic skill” after they lost at Hull FC – but he vowed to not stay angry with them.

He admitted that pressure is back on the players after their defeat at the MKM Stadium but feels that has already been there a lot in recent times.

After a run of four wins in a row from early July to early August, the team has gone off the boil.

Lam said: “For a month we were awesome and great in every area, but in the last three weeks we’ve taken our foot off the gas a little bit.

“The issue has been us and making mistakes on our own terms with the ball. It’s uncharacteristic of the whole season really. We’ll sit down during the week and go through that process, and a little bit more accountability.

“We got there before through our processes and it’s really important, with my experiences, that if we keep pointing the finger and go down the angry route it doesn’t improve. It’s about holding everyone accountable and being honest about it and that turns quickly.

“There’s always been pressure on for the last eight weeks – we’re in third, we’re in fourth, we’re in third, we’re in fifth – it’s all there or thereabouts. We probably need a few results go our way in the next couple of weeks.

“For us it’s about being in control of what we’ve been doing well. It’s not hard to fix. It’s very, very simple. The pressure is back on to the players to play well and just nail some basic skill.”

Asked to pinpoint why things went wrong at Hull, he replied: “I just didn’t think we were connected really.

“We made a focus around the start and we messed that up. The three tries we conceded were really soft tries I felt in the standards that we’ve been setting ourselves. When you give that up and you are chasing the game, it becomes really difficult.”

Joe Ofahengaue picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat.