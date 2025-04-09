How Kallum Watkins move happened and where he will play for Leeds Rhinos

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that the move for Salford Red Devils captain Kallum Watkins happened “pretty quickly” after Leeds Rhinos swooped for their former Grand Final-winning star.

Watkins has linked up with the Headingley outfit on a deal until the end of the 2025 Super League season after five-and-a-half years at Salford.

It sees the 34-year-old move back to his boyhood club – and Arthur has hailed the signing as adding depth and experience.

“The timeline happened pretty quickly and Bleasey has done a good job,” Arthur said.

“We are always looking to strengthen our squad and add a bit of depth and that’s a sign of a club that wants to do well.

“He is going to be a handy addition for us with that bit of experience. It’s a nice story and a similar story to Ryan Hall in that he’s been here before and is coming back.

“He will be ready to go next week and we will see where he fits in.

“I knew a bit about him before I got here. He spent a bit of time in Australia and I know of his quality.

“A couple of times when we have played Salford, he has been dangerous and a threat and someone we have to be aware of with his carry.

“Our forward pack has been really consistent and I’ve been happy with them but he just adds that extra level of depth and experience.

“I feel at times in big moments that our results haven’t been consistent. I’m happy with the football we are playing.

“We need to get better concerning consistency around big moments. We’ve been really good effort wise and physically but Kallum will help with that experience in being calm and composed.

“Our back-row has been really good so I don’t necessarily see him just as a second-row. He can cover in the centres and can serve us as well in the middle without Cameron Smith there.

“He can be that ball-playing type role, his work ethic would be good in the middle.

Watkins won’t feature against his old club tomorrow night and Arthur added: “Out of respect for both teams, I thought it was best that he shouldn’t play and Salford shared that.

“I don’t want him to come to the game and instead watch it on TV, I always thought it was a good thing for him not to play.

“I’m sure there have been difficult times for him. I want him to focus on being around his family, clearing his head and coming back with energy next week.”