Brad Arthur addresses NRL comments as Leeds Rhinos boss makes future admission

BRAD ARTHUR has addressed his comments about wanting to return to the NRL.

Arthur is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season after signing a one-year deal for this campaign.

But, the former Parramatta Eels boss has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL to coach one day, with Arthur previously being linked with a potential new franchise in Perth.

Earlier in the week, Arthur’s future once more did the rounds after the Australian made no secret of missing his family.

But now the Leeds boss has addressed those comments.

“It was purely a conversation around my future and it’s the same as ever,” Arthur said.

“Of course I’d love to be back in the NRL and coaching there but the situation hasn’t changed for me.

“I’ve got two boys that I’ve been away from for nine months and it’s hard. I don’t know how I will feel in the next two months let alone another seven months.

“I’m a dad, my youngest boy makes his debut for Newcastle this week and I’m not there. I’m not fulfilling my dad duties and that’s the hardest bit for me.”

Although Arthur misses home, he has nothing but praise for the Leeds club.

“In terms of job satisfaction, I love it here. The people here are great and I like working with this team.

“I feel like we are getting better and can get better. I feel like I need another full pre-season. A finished product is a 12-18 month job with these guys.

“The club is building strong, Ian Blease (Leeds’ director of rugby) is putting together a big list and Paul Caddick (owner) is committed to putting together a good team and staff.

“I sat down last week with Bleasey and Paul and they are comfortable letting this situation flow. It’s a family situation as simple as that.

“It’s turned into a media story but I reckon I’ve been consistent and honest the whole way through.

“Job satisfaction is great but I miss my boys and being around my family. “