Brad Arthur reveals Ian Blease conversation with powers-that-be over tackle on Cam Smith as Leeds Rhinos boss takes dim view of incident

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that director of rugby Ian Blease has had conversations about the tackle and the injury with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel after Salford Red Devils’ Matty Foster received three penalty points and a fine for the incident that will see Leeds Rhinos star Cameron Smith out for over two months.

Smith will be on the sidelines for eight to ten weeks after suffering a syndesmosis injury on his ankle during the first-half of Leeds’ 32-6 win at Salford last weekend.

With the RFL and Disciplinary Match Review Panel increasing the punishment for offences which result in injury, it came as some surprise that Foster only received three penalty points in total.

Now Arthur has revealed that the Rhinos – as a club – is not “happy with it”.

“I think Ian Blease has had the conversation with the people he needs to about that. At the end of the day, Cam is out for ten weeks.

“We are not really happy with it, the question is better aimed at those people who decide what a tackle is supposed to look like.

“He gets operated on on Tuesday, he is disappointed because he has done a lot of hard work in pre-season and has been one of our better players.”